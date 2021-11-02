More than 160 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

  • November 02 2021 08:58:00

More than 160 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

ANKARA
More than 160 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

Turkish forces on Nov. 1 held some 164 irregular migrants in provinces in the country’s east, along with rescuing 101 asylum seekers from sea after an illegal pushback by Greece, security sources said.

Gendarmerie forces in the Ardahan province stopped three vehicles at a checkpoint and caught 27 irregular migrants as well as three drivers suspected of human trafficking.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office, while the drivers were arrested.

Separately, in the Van province 73 irregular migrants were found in a shop in the Edremit district. The migrants, who were Afghan nationals, were later sent to the local migration office.

The shop owner along with another individual were held on suspicion of human smuggling.

In the eastern Bitlis province, gendarmerie forces also held 64 irregular migrants and arrested six people for aiding illegal border crossings.

Turkish Coast Guard rescues 101 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

In two separate incidents, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued some 101 asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back by Greece off the coast of the southwestern Muğla province.

The asylum seekers were rescued from rubber boats and then referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have denounced Greece’s practice of pushbacks, saying that in addition to violating international law, the pushbacks endanger innocent asylum seekers, including women and young children.

WORLD Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  2. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  3. Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

    Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

  4. Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

    Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

  5. US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan

    US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan
Recommended
Istanbul dazzled by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony

Istanbul dazzled by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony
Discharged wastewater continues to pose threat to Marmara Sea

Discharged wastewater continues to pose threat to Marmara Sea
Former minister elected as new leader of Turkish Cypriot ruling party

Former minister elected as new leader of Turkish Cypriot ruling party
Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground
Istanbul welcomes nearly 6 million tourists in nine months

Istanbul welcomes nearly 6 million tourists in nine months
Turkey, US to hold second round of talks for F-35s

Turkey, US to hold second round of talks for F-35s
WORLD Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria on Nov. 1 deployed 350 soldiers to the border with Turkey to help police cope with the growing influx of migrants, the defense minister announced.
ECONOMY Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered an additional 60 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves with 26 new onshore explorations this year, Fatih Dönmez, the minister of energy and natural resources, announced on Nov. 1.
SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.