More than 16,000 people fined $1.3 million in Ankara for violating virus rules

ANKARA

A total fine of 10.2 million Turkish Lira (around $1.3 million) has been handed to more than16,000 people for violating the COVID-19 rules in the capital Ankara, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Ankara has come under the spotlight as the number of coronavirus cases has surged there, alarming the authorities in the city.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the capital had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey, twice the number of infections in Istanbul, the country’s most populous city.

“Some 208,894 individuals and businesses have been subjected to inspections, which were carried out by nearly 8,500 personnel between Aug. 21 and Sept. 22. A total of 16,525 people were fined [a total of] 10.2 million for violating the [anti-virus] rules,” said the statement from the Ankara Governor’s Office.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the country will tighten its grip on the implementation of COVID-19 measures, including limiting public services for those who are fined for violating the rules.

“Paying the fines imposed following mask and venue inspections is now mandatory to process any request made to a public institution,” Erdoğan said.