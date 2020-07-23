More than 100 terrorists surrender in 2020: Ministry

  • July 23 2020 09:32:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A total of 116 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces in 2020, the country’s Interior Ministry said on July 22.

In a statement, the ministry said that efforts by the police and gendarmerie forces to persuade members of separatist terrorist organizations continue without interruption.

On July 22 alone, six terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement added.

No affiliation was given for the terrorists, but Turkey’s southeast has long seen terrorist PKK activity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Interpol brings in 70 wanted fugitives since Jan

Meanwhile, Turkish Interpol as of July 22 returned 70 wanted fugitives to the country in operations in the first six months of the year.

Following successful missions coordinated with their counterparts from other countries, Turkey's Interpol-Europol police department brought back the suspected criminals, who allegedly fled the country, between Jan. 1 and July 1.

During the first half of 2020, as a result of operations, a total of 47 suspects were extradited to Turkey, eight were transferred and 15 were deported.

Following procedures, the suspects were referred to judiciary authorities.

Half of the suspects were wanted for public order crimes, 22 for smuggling, and 13 for terrorism.

Comparing the same period over the past three years, the number of extraditions of wanted suspects climbed in 2020, from 24 in 2018, 35 last year, and 47 in 2020.

Most suspects were picked up at Turkey's border crossings with Bulgaria and Georgia as international flights had been restricted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic for the bulk of this period.

The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar have the world’s highest per-capita rates of coronavirus infections. In the two Mideast countries, COVID-19 epidemics initially swept undetected through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers, studies now show.
Turkey accounted for just under 26% of all global humanitarian aid in 2019, according to data by an independent international development organization.

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.