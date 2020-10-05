More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

  • October 05 2020 13:22:36

More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

ISTANBUL
More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has registered 1,056 tales in researches conducted within the scope of the “Turkish Fairy Tale Collection” project.

In a project initiated last year, folklore researchers from different provinces of the country conducted a comprehensive field study.

Texts sent over the internet were also examined by editors in addition to the tales examined over the archive and those deemed appropriate were included in the collection.

Some 435 tales out of 143 written documents about tales registered in the ministry’s Folk Culture Information and Documentation Center and 71 tales from 41 audiotapes have been derived as a result of the studies.

Folklore researchers working in the provincial organization of the ministry were able to trace some 540 fairy tales from 68 provinces.

The analysis and classification processes of the data obtained regarding the compilation and fairy tales continue in other provinces where studies are not conducted.

The ministry also included rhymes in anonymous tales as well as poems of the famous Turkish poet Orhan Veli in the “sending fairy tales training videos” section published on its website.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

    Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

  2. Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

    Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

  3. ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

    ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

  4. Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

    Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

  5. Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul
Recommended
American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey
Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’
Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province
Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader
Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey

Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey
CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
WORLD 3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Oct. 5 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
ECONOMY Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Turkey posted an annual increase of 11.75% in consumer prices in the last month, the country's statistical authority said on Oct. 5. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş seems to be toppling into a crisis as two back-to-back losses in the Turkish Süper Lig increase the pressure on coach Sergen Yalçın and drive a wedge between him and the club administration.