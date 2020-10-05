More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has registered 1,056 tales in researches conducted within the scope of the “Turkish Fairy Tale Collection” project.

In a project initiated last year, folklore researchers from different provinces of the country conducted a comprehensive field study.

Texts sent over the internet were also examined by editors in addition to the tales examined over the archive and those deemed appropriate were included in the collection.

Some 435 tales out of 143 written documents about tales registered in the ministry’s Folk Culture Information and Documentation Center and 71 tales from 41 audiotapes have been derived as a result of the studies.

Folklore researchers working in the provincial organization of the ministry were able to trace some 540 fairy tales from 68 provinces.

The analysis and classification processes of the data obtained regarding the compilation and fairy tales continue in other provinces where studies are not conducted.

The ministry also included rhymes in anonymous tales as well as poems of the famous Turkish poet Orhan Veli in the “sending fairy tales training videos” section published on its website.