More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

ISTANBUL
More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

The number of detentions and arrests has increased in investigations in four earthquake-hit provinces into the buildings that were destroyed in the major tremor or that were found to have undergone illegal zoning changes.

Among the arrested is Ömer Cihan, the contractor of a building in Hatay, against whom the relatives of those who lost their lives in the apartment lodged a complaint.

After an arrest warrant was issued for him, police found out Cihan went to the coastal town of Manavgat with his family and stayed in a five-star hotel as an earthquake victim. Taken into custody, he was then arrested by the court.

Meanwhile, 26 more suspects were caught within the scope of the investigation carried out by the chief public prosecutor’s office in the quake-hit Malatya province. Efforts are underway to apprehend 14 more for whom detention warrants have been issued.

Prosecutors conduct investigations in the wreckages, accompanied by experts, taking iron and concrete samples from the debris. The technical examinations decide whether judicial proceedings will be initiated against those who have a defect.

An arrest warrant was issued for O.E., the project manager of a building in Şanlıurfa, which claimed the lives of 14 people, as a result of examinations. He was detained in Istanbul.

Among the 10 suspects taken into custody as part of the investigation regarding the buildings destroyed in Şanlıurfa, four more people, two of whom are contractors, were arrested.

In Adana, 16 people, the contractors and engineers of 13 buildings in Adana where 418 people lost their lives in the major quakes, were detained.

The Justice Ministry last week issued an announcement to the chief public prosecutor’s offices for an effective investigation in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquakes, asking them to establish “earthquake crime investigation offices.”

Prosecutors who will work in these offices to be established will not be given any other job, the announcement said, stressing that efforts will be made to identify the contractors, engineers of record and inspectors of the destroyed buildings, whose number exceeds 64,000.

The ministry deployed 304 additional prosecutors and 1,275 personnel in quake-affected provinces to investigate the collapsed buildings, as well as security issues in the region.

Turkey, Türkiye, Probe,

TÜRKIYE More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

More detained, arrested in probe into contractors
LATEST NEWS

  1. More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

    More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

  2. Debris removal may trigger respiratory diseases, experts warn

    Debris removal may trigger respiratory diseases, experts warn

  3. Türkiye to start construction of 30,000 houses in quake zone in March: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to start construction of 30,000 houses in quake zone in March: Erdoğan

  4. UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

    UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

  5. Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says

    Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says
Recommended
Debris removal may trigger respiratory diseases, experts warn

Debris removal may trigger respiratory diseases, experts warn
Türkiye to start construction of 30,000 houses in quake zone in March: Erdoğan

Türkiye to start construction of 30,000 houses in quake zone in March: Erdoğan
Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiyes modern history

Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history
Education cannot continue until damage assessment completed: Minister

Education cannot continue until damage assessment completed: Minister
Contractor caught in hotel where he stayed as victim

Contractor caught in hotel where he stayed as victim
Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors
WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

The United Nations chief warned Tuesday that global sea levels have risen faster since 1900 and their relentless increase puts countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands at risk and acutely endangers nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas.

ECONOMY Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

U.S. automaker Ford said yesterday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, as competition in the electric car sector intensifies.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.