More details unveiled in fake diploma scandal amid dozens of arrests

ANKARA

Türkiye has been grappling with the recent exposure of a gang manufacturing fake diplomas, with authorities announcing that 37 suspects have been arrested, dismantling the criminal network.

The gang forged hundreds of counterfeit university and high school diplomas by illicitly copying the electronic signatures of personnel authorized to verify diplomas at several universities and the Higher Education Council (YÖK).

So-called clients, willing to pay thousands of Turkish Liras, obtained diplomas in various fields from the gang. Among those holding these fraudulent diplomas are individuals who have been actively practicing their professions .

Turkish media reports highlighted that one such individual, who had previously worked in the carpet-cleaning sector before acquiring a fake diploma, was charging 4,500 liras ($110) per session as a psychologist prior to the investigation.

“The criminal organization has been dismantled and its members arrested. Investigations uncovered 57 counterfeit diplomas, 108 forged driver’s licenses and four fake high school graduation certificates,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

Of the 197 suspects, 37 have been arrested, while 150 have been placed under judicial supervision.

Further media reports revealed that the gang identified lawyers who died in the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes and then replaced the names of these deceased lawyers on fake diplomas with those of paying clients.

The suspects were not only producing counterfeit university and high school diplomas but also misusing the electronic signature of the Education Ministry to falsely record individuals who had failed driver’s license exams as successful candidates in the official system. Even some illiterate individuals were issued driver’s licenses, the reports said.

Citing the indictment, some media reports claimed that among the holders of these forged diplomas, there are persons who have ascended to academic ranks such as associate professorship. An official statement earlier denied this allegation. Confirmations regarding these cases will become clearer following investigations by other public institutions.