More details unveiled in fake diploma scandal amid dozens of arrests

More details unveiled in fake diploma scandal amid dozens of arrests

ANKARA
More details unveiled in fake diploma scandal amid dozens of arrests

Türkiye has been grappling with the recent exposure of a gang manufacturing fake diplomas, with authorities announcing that 37 suspects have been arrested, dismantling the criminal network.

The gang forged hundreds of counterfeit university and high school diplomas by illicitly copying the electronic signatures of personnel authorized to verify diplomas at several universities and the Higher Education Council (YÖK).

So-called clients, willing to pay thousands of Turkish Liras, obtained diplomas in various fields from the gang. Among those holding these fraudulent diplomas are individuals who have been actively practicing their professions .

Turkish media reports highlighted that one such individual, who had previously worked in the carpet-cleaning sector before acquiring a fake diploma, was charging 4,500 liras ($110) per session as a psychologist prior to the investigation.

“The criminal organization has been dismantled and its members arrested. Investigations uncovered 57 counterfeit diplomas, 108 forged driver’s licenses and four fake high school graduation certificates,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

Of the 197 suspects, 37 have been arrested, while 150 have been placed under judicial supervision.

Further media reports revealed that the gang identified lawyers who died in the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes and then replaced the names of these deceased lawyers on fake diplomas with those of paying clients.

The suspects were not only producing counterfeit university and high school diplomas but also misusing the electronic signature of the Education Ministry to falsely record individuals who had failed driver’s license exams as successful candidates in the official system. Even some illiterate individuals were issued driver’s licenses, the reports said.

Citing the indictment, some media reports claimed that among the holders of these forged diplomas, there are persons who have ascended to academic ranks such as associate professorship. An official statement earlier denied this allegation. Confirmations regarding these cases will become clearer following investigations by other public institutions.

scandal ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade

Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade
Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules

Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules
Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout

Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout
Parliament holds 1st meeting of Terror-Free Türkiye committee

Parliament holds 1st meeting of 'Terror-Free Türkiye' committee
Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe
Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting

Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting
Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿