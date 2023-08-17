Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

LONDON
Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

Moody’s Investors Service has changed its outlook to stable for Turkish banks, saying that for the Turkish banking system is stable as operating conditions improve following the elections.

The government’s initial steps to return to orthodoxy in policymaking following the elections in May is supportive of operating conditions for Turkish banks, the rating agency said in a new report.

Profitability will normalize from the peaks recorded in 2022, but nevertheless remain strong, according to the report.

The combined net profit of Turkish banks climbed to 250 billion Turkish Liras in the first six months of 2003 from 169 billion liras from the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

But it warned that cost pressures will remain as inflation continues to weigh on operating costs and provisioning expenses will remain high in the context of expected asset quality pressures.

“The banks’ external funding position and dollarization levels have improved, and we expect liquidity, particularly foreign currency, to remain adequate,” said the report.

Despite economic volatility, Turkish banks' funding and liquidity positions improved markedly, particularly in foreign currency, it added, noting that reduction in short-term foreign currency external borrowings, improving loan-to-deposit ratio and strengthening of liquidity coverage ratios over recent years is relieving the pressure on bank’s funding profile.

The report also underlined that problem loans will rise owing to pressures from high inflation and expected slowdown in real GDP growth.

Moody’s expects Türkiye's economic performance to slowdown with real GDP growth expected at 4.2 percent in 2023, down from 5.6 percent in 2022 and inflation remaining high at 51 percent in 2023, down from 72 percent in 2022.

moodys,

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek
Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers
UK inflation falls to 17-month low

UK inflation falls to 17-month low
TweetDeck placed behind paywall

TweetDeck placed behind paywall
Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

Annual increase in home prices continues to slow
Demand remains robust for luxury cars

Demand remains robust for luxury cars
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.