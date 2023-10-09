Monument built for martyrs in southeast Türkiye

ŞIRNAK

A martyrs’ monument has been erected in memory of 207 soldiers, police officers, security guards, workers and civilians who lost their lives in PKK terrorist attacks in the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Cudi Mount, which is now cleared of terror.

The monument, commissioned by the Silopi Governor’s Office, bears the inscription "They became martyrs in Cudi for their homeland,” as the families of the fallen security forces and civilians attended the opening ceremony.

Flags representing all 16 Turkish states established throughout history were displayed, and a giant Turkish Republic flag was raised.

Speaking about the monument during the opening ceremony, Şırnak Governor Cevdet Atay said, "We are at the summit of Cudi. Today, we inaugurated this monument, which was built for the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their homeland, together with our esteemed families. Noone can disrupt the unity and integrity of our homeland."

Zübeyde Bilir, who attended the opening and said that her husband and brother were killed in 2009, stated, "If it wasn't for these martyrs, we wouldn't be able to travel freely in these lands today. Thanks to them, we can come here today."