Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

ISTANBUL
Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

Consumer prices in Istanbul increased by 2.83 percent monthly in May, easing from 3.2 percent in April, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.

The May print marked the slowest monthly increase recorded this year.

The year-on-year increase in consumer prices in Türkiye’s megacity was 46.57 percent last month, down from 47.2 percent in April.

Consumer prices have risen by 19.5 percent compared to the end of 2024.

Housing prices in the city with a population of nearly 16 million advanced by 3.1 percent month-on-month for an annualized increase of 78.2 percent, while the monthly and annual increases in food prices were 3.24 percent and 40.5 percent, respectively.

Transport costs were up 1.1 percent from April, which brought the year-on-year increase to 32.8 percent. Clothing prices were almost unchanged monthly, but the annual increase was 45.5 percent annually.

Hotel and restaurant prices in the city rose by 1.7 percent month-on-month and 39.1 percent year-on-year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the nationwide consumer price inflation on June 3.

Economists predicted that monthly inflation in Türkiye slowed to 2.1 percent in May from 3 percent in April.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

    Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

  2. Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

    Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

  3. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  4. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  5. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine
Recommended
Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan
Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister
Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year
Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye

EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye
Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'
WORLD Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was elected president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday, despite strong opposition from Russia.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿