Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows in June

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows in June

ISTANBUL  
Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows in June

 

Consumer prices in Istanbul rose 1.14 percent month-on-month in June, easing from a 1.53 percent increase in May, data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) showed on July 1.

As a result, annual consumer inflation in Türkiye’s largest city slowed to 35.94 percent in June from 36.77 percent a month earlier.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.65 percent from May and were up 37.2 percent year-on-year. Clothing and footwear prices, meanwhile, fell 2.2 percent on a monthly basis, bringing the annual increase in the category to 21.9 percent.

Housing costs rose 2.37 percent month-on-month and 46.3 percent from a year earlier.

Transportation prices declined 0.95 percent in June, while posting an annual increase of 27.9 percent.

Restaurant and hotel prices increased 1.25 percent from the previous month and were 34.3 percent higher than a year ago, according to İTO data.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to release nationwide June inflation figures on July 3.

Economists expect Türkiye’s annual inflation rate to decline slightly in June, according to an Anadolu Agency survey.

The consumer price index is forecast to rise 1.04 percent month-on-month in June.

Based on the average monthly forecast, annual inflation is expected to fall to 32.17 percent in June from 32.61 percent in May.

Consumer prices rose 1.71 percent month-on-month in May.

Inflation,

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