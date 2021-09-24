Montenegro awaits investors from Turkey

  • September 24 2021 07:00:00

Montenegro awaits investors from Turkey

Engin Esen - ISTANBUL
Montenegro awaits investors from Turkey

Turkey and Montenegro have agreed to make additional efforts to increase bilateral trade volume to $250 million by 2022, Perisa Kastratovic, Montenegro’s ambassador to Ankara, said yesterday.

He called on Turkish investors to grab opportunities in the southern Balkan country in an online meeting with a group of Turkish journalists.

“We want to share the opportunities in our country with Turkey through our investment call for the Turkish government and Turkish business people for 2021 and beyond. We aim to increase these opportunities in other areas such as mutual economic trade, culture, tourism, education, and production,” he said.

“We are openly calling Turkish companies and investors to reach the target of 250 million dollars in the bilateral trade volume of both countries by 2022,” he added.

The trade volume of Montenegro and Turkey was 122 million euros last year amid the pandemic, down 18.7 percent from the previous year.

Kastratovic also recalled that Montenegro is poised to receive natural gas from Azerbaijan via a pipeline route from Turkey.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) began the transport of commercial gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe on Dec. 31 last year.

The 878-kilometer-long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.
The pipeline is expected to deliver 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Uğur Çimen, the chairperson of Leo Consultancy, underlined the factors that make Montenegro an attractive investment area.

“Factors such as availability of a qualified labor force in the country, having an appropriate corporate taxation system, legislation that is appropriate for foreign investments, strategic superiority due to its geographical location, as well as being included in the global trade network through the international agreements make Montenegro an attractive investment area that is open to foreign investments,” he said.

“Particularly tourism, energy, woodworking and furniture manufacturing, IT, metalworking and agriculture sectors are the key economic fields of Montenegro,” he added.

Investment, Economy, perisa kastrotovic,

WORLD Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

    Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

  2. Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

    Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

  3. Student protest on housing issue continues to expand

    Student protest on housing issue continues to expand

  4. Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to acknowledge ‘Tripolice massacre’

    Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to acknowledge ‘Tripolice massacre’

  5. Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

    Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned
Recommended
Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch

Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch
Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct
Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications

Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications
Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company

World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company
WORLD Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.
ECONOMY Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch

Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch

Turkey’s seven largest banks have sufficient short-term foreign currency (FC) liquidity to service FC debt during the event of a brief market closure, Fitch Ratings said on Sept. 23 in a report. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 