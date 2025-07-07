Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations

ANKARA

Some 18,000 corporate taxpayers voluntarily increased their corporate tax base by 32 billion Turkish Liras after early risk assessments flagged discrepancies before the official filing period under the newly launched tax declaration monitoring program.

Launched by the Tax Inspection Board in April 2025, the program aims to proactively engage with taxpayers identified as high-risk based on pre-declaration data.

Through early communication, the initiative encourages accurate and transparent tax filings while promoting voluntary compliance.

The board initially screened 500,000 taxpayers, identifying 40,000 with elevated risk, representing a combined trade volume of 2.9 trillion liras. Of these, around 18,000 opted into the voluntary compliance phase, leading to substantial increases in declared corporate earnings.

Among the participants were 1,046 taxpayers who previously reported losses in their 2023 and provisional 2024 declarations, but this time declared a positive base totaling 2.36 billion liras.

In addition, 837 taxpayers independently revised their declarations, adding 502 million liras to their taxable income and removing 234 million liras in previously claimed losses.

Approximately half of the involved taxpayers adjusted their declarations, while others were removed from the high-risk category after submitting satisfactory explanations. The program is estimated to have achieved a 70 percent success rate, according to officials.

However, tax officials confirmed that those who failed to comply with the program will now be subject to formal audits.