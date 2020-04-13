Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

  • April 13 2020 15:33:00

Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

ISTANBUL
Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

An Iranian model has been detained by Turkish police in Istanbul after she was detected to be keeping a lion cub and a python snake at home.

The police teams, who had been investigating people selling animals illegally online, had begun following a social media account of the famous Iranian model Qazel Yadegari, who has been sharing photos with her baby lion and python snake for a while.

The police found that Yadegari had been keeping the wild animals, which is forbidden by law, in her house.

The teams carried out a raid on her house.

The baby Persian lion and the python, which were smuggled into the country, were tranquilized and put into cage by expert teams during the raid on the flat in the Sarıyer district.

The model was detained together with her assistants Mohammad Ali Rezvandoust and Kian Mohammadia.

Yadegari stated that she kept the animals as a hobby, the python had been with her for a long time and she brought the lion from abroad for $9,000.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior minister says he is 'humbled' by reactions on resignation move

    Interior minister says he is 'humbled' by reactions on resignation move

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19

    Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases
Recommended
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes ‘lack of strategy’ in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes ‘lack of strategy’ in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19
Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown

Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown
Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister

Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister
Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules

Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules
Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place

Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place
Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced on April 13.