MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Syria

SYRIA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Rıdvan Ulugana, a senior member of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

Ulugana, categorized as a high-priority target on the list of wanted terrorists, was responsible for the Shehba region in Tell Rifaat city, where he orchestrated numerous attacks against security forces.

Ulugana, known by various codenames such as Karker Soğaneke, Karker Tolhildan and Tolhildan Afrin, had been associated with the rural branch of the organization since 2007. He received extensive sabotage training in the organization’s unit based in Iraq. Between 2011 and 2013, Ulugana operated in the Amanos Mountains, actively participating in various militant actions.

In 2014, Ulugana relocated to Syria and assumed the role of a battalion commander within a unit operating in Afrin on behalf of the PKK/YPG. Subsequently, he became the camp supervisor for the organization in Afrin.

Ulugana’s terrorist activities escalated in the region from 2018 onwards, with his involvement in organizing the illegal transfer of organization members from the region to Türkiye.

