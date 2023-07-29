MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK/KCK member in northern Iraq

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Mesut Celal Osman, a high-ranking official of the PKK/KCK in northern Iraq.

According to intelligence gathered by the MİT, Osman, codenamed Zagros Çekdar, was involved in recruiting young individuals in Syria forcibly. Reports suggest that he used threats and coercion at gunpoint to recruit them into the terrorist organization, and then directed them to carry out attacks against security forces.

MİT's field agents meticulously investigated Osman's activities in the region and uncovered evidence pointing to his significant role within the PKK/KCK. It has been determined that he held a crucial position as the head of a brigade in the Sinjar town.

Initially engaged in youth activities for the organization, Osman subsequently underwent armed training in northern Iraq in 2015. In 2018, he relocated to participate in a rigorous six-month training program.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

