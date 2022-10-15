MİT neutralizes PKK's so-called local leader

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a PKK local leader who led one of the most crowded terrorist units in Syria.

Nejdet Dağlarer, codenamed “Geli Serhat,” was monitored for a while due to his activities in Türkiye and his actions against the Turkish army by the MİT.

Dağlarer was neutralized during the operation conducted against the so-called “çavreş” brigade of the terrorist organization in Syria.

According to security sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, the neutralization of the terrorist who was responsible for the “çavreş” brigade, one of the most crowded terrorist units in Syria, seriously damaged the Syrian structure of the terrorist organization.

Dağlerer, who joined the PKK in 2009, carried out armed activities in the Şemzinan region located Iranian border of the southeastern province of Hakkari in 2012.

The terrorist was shot in the hand during a clash with the security forces in the region. He later went to Iraq in 2016 and then to Syria.

Dağlarer also participated in various activities on behalf of the terrorist organization in the Aleppo region for a long time.

During his terrorist activities in Syria, he was assigned as a guide leader against the Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations.

Dağlarer was in charge of tunneling and emplacement in the province of Kobani in 2020 and lastly was assigned as the leader of the “çavreş” brigade.

The MİT has been organizing surgical attacks on senior PKK members in northern Iraq and Syria since March.

Türkiye launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

