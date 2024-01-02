MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior PKK terrorist responsible for the drug trade in northern Iraq.

MİT teams identified that Abdulmutalip Doğruci, also known by the code name "Cesur [Brave] Vedat," was assigned by the PKK's so-called top administration to organize and supervise drug trafficking activities in the rural areas of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq, the security sources said on Jan. 2.

According to sources, the revenue generated by the PKK from drug trafficking, under Doğruci's coordination, was utilized in Sulaymaniyah for the technical needs of terrorists, including computers, satellite phones, camera systems and similar equipment.

Doğruci, whose activities were meticulously tracked through MİT field agents, was “neutralized” through an operation conducted in Sulaymaniyah.

Sources also revealed that the terrorist was previously tried for drug trafficking and robbery offenses in Istanbul. Prior to joining the organization, Doğruci was involved in the PKK's youth activities, transitioning to operate on behalf of the terrorist organization in rural Iraq in 2017.

In another operation, the Defense Ministry on Jan. 2 announced that four PKK terrorists were “neutralized in Syria. The ministry noted that the terrorists were involved in harassment fire targeting the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

