MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria

MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria

ANKARA
MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralized” a PKK’s senior leader of the Jazira region in northern Syria.

Ciwana Heso, code-named Roj Habur, who was on the target list of MIT due to her activities on behalf of the terrorist organization, was neutralized together with her bodyguards in the operation.

Heso received her special military training from the U.S. forces in Syria, while she also worked as the head of women terrorists at a so-called academy, where PKK gave assassination training.

It was determined that Heso trained the terrorists who would carry out actions in Türkiye.

The terrorist organization’s members trained by Heso carried out attacks against Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring zone and the southeastern provinces of Mardin and Şırnak.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

ARTS & LIFE Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

    ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

  2. Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

    Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

  3. Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

    Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

  4. Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

    Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

  5. ‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’

    ‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’
Recommended
Immediate action should be taken against drought: Experts

Immediate action should be taken against drought: Experts
Sarcophagus found in Eskişehir belongs to Nasreddin Hodja

Sarcophagus found in Eskişehir belongs to Nasreddin Hodja
UN Food Program publishes cookbook in Türkiye

UN Food Program publishes cookbook in Türkiye
AI chatbot writes poem for Children’s Day

AI chatbot writes poem for Children’s Day
Turkish team in Ağrı to look for Noah’s Ark

Turkish team in Ağrı to look for Noah’s Ark
‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’

‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’
WORLD Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup.

ECONOMY Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Focusing on increasing its tourism income with its market and tourism diversity, Türkiye, on the one hand, is healing the wounds it received from the pandemic in 2022, while on the other hand, strengthening its brands in the world’s luxury tourism routes.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.