MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralized” a PKK’s senior leader of the Jazira region in northern Syria.

Ciwana Heso, code-named Roj Habur, who was on the target list of MIT due to her activities on behalf of the terrorist organization, was neutralized together with her bodyguards in the operation.

Heso received her special military training from the U.S. forces in Syria, while she also worked as the head of women terrorists at a so-called academy, where PKK gave assassination training.

It was determined that Heso trained the terrorists who would carry out actions in Türkiye.

The terrorist organization’s members trained by Heso carried out attacks against Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring zone and the southeastern provinces of Mardin and Şırnak.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.