MİT neutralizes PKK local leader in N Syria

  • August 13 2022 07:00:00

MİT neutralizes PKK local leader in N Syria

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency
MİT neutralizes PKK local leader in N Syria

Two terrorists, one of them Yusif Mehmud Rebani, who is code-named Rezan Cavit and the local leader of the Amuda and al-Darbasiyah regions, east of the Euphrates, have been neutralized by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

The MİT carried out the operation in line with the information obtained from the field agents after establishing a special team.

Rebani, who was found to have joined the PKK in the 1990s, is among the founding members of HPG, a military extension of PKK, in 2014 in Iraq’s Kandil region, while taking part in the activities of PJAK, the Iranian-based offshoot of the PKK, in 2010.

Rebani, who organized many actions against the Turkish army in Iraq’s Haftanin region in 2018, before the Claw operations, was assigned as the local leader for the Amuda and al-Darbasiyah, the neighboring regions of Rasulayn, which was cleared of terrorists with the Peace Spring Operation in 2021.

Meanwhile, following the deepening of the investigations, Mazlum Esat, who is code-named Ruhaz Amude and a ringleader in the same region, was also neutralized in the operation,

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Operation Peace Spring, on the other hand, in Aleppo, within Hasakah and Raqqa was a cross-border operation Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

MIT,

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

  2. Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

    Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

  3. New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

    New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

  4. Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

    Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

  5. Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit

    Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit
Recommended
Historic cave to be opened to visitors in Ankara

Historic cave to be opened to visitors in Ankara
Statue of famous folk singer vandalized

Statue of famous folk singer vandalized
Gov’t announces new regulation on health workers’ rights

Gov’t announces new regulation on health workers’ rights
Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library
Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry

Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry
Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.