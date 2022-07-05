MİT neutralizes PKK local leader in Iraq’s north

ŞANLIURFA

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized another PKK local leader in northern Iraq, Demirören News Agency has reported.

“Female terrorist Hanım Demir, codenamed ‘Berfin Nurhak’ was neutralized in the Gara region,” it reported on July 4.

According to the report, MİT’s field agents recently started following Demir in Gara. Then the organization decided to hold an operation “at the right time and place.”

The agents confirmed that Demir was going to conduct a meeting with other PKK terrorists and detected the place of the meeting.

“The agents left the region after neutralizing Demir,” the agency said, without giving any information about the date and how the operation was held.

According to security sources, Demir joined the PKK in the 1990s, and at the beginning of 2000, she went to Qandil Mountains, the PKK’s center in Iraq.

Since 2014, she had been a local leader of the PKK terrorist organization in different provinces of Iraq’s north.

MİT organized several surgical strikes against PKK ringleaders in May and June.

Iranian citizen Rahime Xezali was killed in northern Syria’s Qamishli province on May 31.

Ekrem Üstek, codenamed “Hayri,” was killed in the Ayn al-Arab neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo province on May 15.

The news of the neutralization of Mehmet Doğan, codenamed “Dılhaz Gabar,” in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province leaked to Turkish media on June 2.