MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a member of the PKK/YPG terror organization who played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the terror attack on Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue last November, which claimed the lives of six people.

Halil Menci directed the perpetrators of the attack, Ahlam Albashir Saleh and Bilal Hassan, and helped Hassan to flee abroad.

MİT determined that Menci was protected by the terrorist organization in Qamishli in northeastern Syria under the control of the PYD/YPG and was in contact with senior YPG members.

Closely following Menci, MİT’s special operation team neutralized the terrorist with a successful operation carried out in Qamishli on Feb. 22.

On Nov. 13, 2022, the terror group YPG/PKK carried out a bomb attack on Istanbul’s well-know İstiklal Avenue that left six people dead, and 81 others injured.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.