MİT ‘neutralizes’ Interpol-wanted PKK terrorist

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has eliminated a senior member of the PKK terrorist organization wanted by Interpol in northern Syria’s Qamishli region.

Abdurrahman Çadırcı was code-named both “Esad Faraşin” and “Esad Avrupa” because of his operations in Europe before. The terrorist was identified as the so-called executive council member of the terrorist group.

Information about Çadırcı, who is also known to conduct ideological work to persuade the local people and youth to join the terrorist organization, was obtained by intelligence officers.

After having learned that Çadırcı, who was in the red category on the list of wanted terrorists and wanted by Interpol with a red notice, was in Syria, the MİT “neutralized” the terrorist in the operation in Qamishli.

It was also learned that Çadırcı had been part of the PKK since its establishment, worked in Europe in the years 1997-1999 and in Iraq’s Qandil in 2000.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.