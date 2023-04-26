Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Eyüp Serbest - ISTANBUL

Miss Colombia 2022 beauty queen and activist Camila Pinzon has delivered the donation she collected in the campaign she started after the twin earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6 to AKUT Search and Rescue Association in Istanbul.

The 26-year-old Pinzon is known for her visits to refugee camps during the Ukrainian-Russian war and her work on fighting poverty in South Africa.

Pinzon delivered the aid she collected to Zeynep Yosun Akverdi, chairman of the AKUT.

“From the very first moment of the quake disaster, I started a donation campaign in Europe. My purpose of coming to Türkiye is not just a visit, but to promote AKUT all over the world,” Pinzon expressed.

“In particular, I will take on the role of a bridge between South America and Türkiye, I also visited the earthquake victims in Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep.”

Stating that she witnessed that especially children were severely affected by the quakes, Pinzon said, “We should pay a special attention to the education of our children.”

Akverdi stated that they were surprised when they received an e-mail from Pinzon.

“As AKUT Search and Rescue Association, we received important donations from both our country and different countries such as Colombia and Taiwan after such a big disaster. We thank these countries,” she said.