Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Eyüp Serbest - ISTANBUL
Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Miss Colombia 2022 beauty queen and activist Camila Pinzon has delivered the donation she collected in the campaign she started after the twin earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6 to AKUT Search and Rescue Association in Istanbul.

The 26-year-old Pinzon is known for her visits to refugee camps during the Ukrainian-Russian war and her work on fighting poverty in South Africa.

Pinzon delivered the aid she collected to Zeynep Yosun Akverdi, chairman of the AKUT.

“From the very first moment of the quake disaster, I started a donation campaign in Europe. My purpose of coming to Türkiye is not just a visit, but to promote AKUT all over the world,” Pinzon expressed.

“In particular, I will take on the role of a bridge between South America and Türkiye, I also visited the earthquake victims in Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep.”

Stating that she witnessed that especially children were severely affected by the quakes, Pinzon said, “We should pay a special attention to the education of our children.”

Akverdi stated that they were surprised when they received an e-mail from Pinzon.

“As AKUT Search and Rescue Association, we received important donations from both our country and different countries such as Colombia and Taiwan after such a big disaster. We thank these countries,” she said.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

    ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

  2. Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

    Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

  3. Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

    Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

  4. Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

    Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

  5. Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March

    Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March
Recommended
Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time

Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time
Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid

Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid
110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces

110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces
Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale
Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning
People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister

People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Türkiye has the potential to boost its revenues from health tourism to $20 billion if appropriate steps are taken, according to Health Tourism Association of Türkiye (TÜSATDER) President Servet Terziler.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.