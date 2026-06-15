Mirren among UK honors recipients

LONDON

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and six of England’s European Championship-winning women footballers were recipients of British honors announced on June 12.

Julia Donaldson, author of the best-selling children’s book “The Gruffalo,” was made a dame for services to literature alongside Malorie Blackman, who has written more than 70 books for children and young adults.

From the world of sports, rugby league great and research fundraiser Kevin Sinfield was knighted, while former Manchester United footballer Lou Macari landed an honour for his decade-long commitment to a homeless charity.

The traditional U.K. honors, announced to mark King Charles III’s official birthday in June, award the famous as well as members of the public for excellence in their fields and charitable endeavors.

Nearly 1,200 people earned recognition in the latest list. Last year’s saw David Beckham receive his knighthood, becoming Sir David.

Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film “The Queen”, had already been recognised by the late monarch for services to the performing arts with a 2003 damehood.

The 80-year-old now joins an elite group of recipients of a Companion of Honor. There are only 65 holders of the title at any one time under Britain’s honors system.

Iommi, who co-founded the heavy metal icons Black Sabbath alongside the late Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to music and charity.

“What an unbelievable honor,” he said. “It’s been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connects with so many over the years.”

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in England women’s 2025 Euros final victory over Spain, was among the six players to be made an MBE.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, defender Jess Carter and forwards Alessia Russo, Lauren James, and Michelle Agyemang were also honored, with Agyemang — aged 20 — the youngest recipient on the list.

Rugby league icon Sinfield was knighted in recognition of his sporting career and subsequent fundraising exploits to aid research and support families affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

Two-time Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald and snooker player Shaun Murphy,- who lost last month’s World Championship final to China’s Wu Yize, were made OBEs.

Peter Lord and David Sproxton, co-founders of the Oscar-winning animation studio Aardman behind “Wallace & Gromit,” “Shaun The Sheep” “Chicken Run” and “Morph” were both knighted.