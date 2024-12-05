Mireille Mathieu to reunite with Turkish fans after 20 years

ISTANBUL

Renowned French singer Mireille Mathieu, renowned for timeless hits like "La Paloma Adieu" and "Une Histoire d'Amour," will captivate audiences in Türkiye with a highly anticipated performance.

As part of her 60th Anniversary tour, Mathieu will perform on Feb. 20, 2025, at Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena and on Feb. 22, 2025, at Ankara’s Congresium. Having graced stages across the globe and sung over 1,200 songs in 11 languages, Mathieu earned admiration in the music world for her vocals and stage presence.

Dubbed the "heir to Edith Piaf," the French singer performed the French national anthem “La Marseillaise” during the Eiffel Tower’s 100th-anniversary celebration.

A representative of the classical French chanson style, Mathieu shared her thoughts on her musical journey and upcoming concerts in Türkiye.

From the start of her career, Mathieu said she has had the opportunity to travel the world and bring her music to audiences everywhere. She described the experience of learning about different cultures and conveying emotions through her songs as deeply enriching and fulfilling.

Expressing her excitement about performing in Türkiye, Mathieu said, “My last visit to Türkiye was 20 years ago when I performed at the Dolmabahçe Palace for Galatasaray Club. Now, as part of my tour celebrating 60 years in music, I am delighted to reunite with the Turkish audience.”

Reflecting on her career, Mathieu recalled being discovered during a talent competition, Le Jeu de la Chance, which aired on French television on Nov. 21, 1965. “My career began like a fairy tale,” she said. “Thanks to my manager, Johnny Stark, I took my first steps on the Olympia stage as the opening act for Sacha Distel and Dionne Warwick. Soon after, I recorded my first globally distributed song, ‘Mon Credo.’ The first three months of my career were incredibly intense — filled with recordings, interviews, performances, and travel. It was a whirlwind of dreams coming true.”

Mathieu highlighted collaborations with iconic artists like Paul Mauriat, Francis Lai, Ennio Morricone, Maurice Jarre, Charles Aznavour, Michel Legrand and Eddy Marnay, emphasizing the unique global appeal of French music.

She noted that becoming a singer was her childhood dream, inspired by the distinctive voice of Edith Piaf. “During my first television performance, I sang Piaf’s songs, including ‘L’hymne à l’amour,’ ‘La Vie en Rose’ and ‘Jezebel.’ However, my manager guided me to collaborate with exceptional talents like Paul Mauriat and Francis Lai to create my own repertoire. On stage, I always pay tribute to Madame Piaf by singing two of her songs.”

Mathieu also stated her appreciation for diverse musical styles, naming ABBA, Queen, classical music and Maria Callas as personal favorites. Having launched her career during an era known for its memorable melodies and lyrics, Mathieu reflected on many special moments. “Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of encountering incredible artists. However, my meetings with Pope John Paul II remain among my most cherished memories. I had the honor of meeting him three times, including a private audience with my mother and sister. His charisma, kindness and extraordinary personality left a profound impression on me,” she said.

Discussing her connection with Germany, Mathieu noted that all her concerts during her recent tour in the country were sold out. “Germany has embraced me since the beginning of my career. I have recorded over 350 songs in Goethe’s language. This tour, which started in Canada in February 2024, has been filled with heartfelt welcomes and touching praise. In December, I will perform in Bratislava, Slovakia and Prague, Czech Republic. In Türkiye, I will share a selection of my French repertoire with audiences in Istanbul and Ankara. Following that, I will celebrate my 60-year career with concerts in Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie in March 2025 and Paris’s Olympia in the fall, before embarking on a major tour across France, Switzerland and Belgium.”