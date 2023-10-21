Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

TRABZON
Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

Micro-scale earthquakes occurring between the Black Sea and the North Anatolian fault lines have triggered landslides in the steep and rugged terrain of the Eastern Black Sea region, warns a geological engineer.

Osman Bektaş pointed out that the nearly 50 micro-earthquakes between magnitudes 2 and 4, observed in 2022, have induced soil movements in the region, reminding that sudden, localized and severe rainfall and then landslide have led to the tragic loss of lives and property damages during the summer.

"The primary cause of landslides in the Eastern Black Sea region is the geographical conditions. Excessive rainfall and steep topography are the main contributors. However, recent observations reveal another significant factor in the formation of landslides – the seismic activity of the region," Bektaş noted.

"These micro-earthquakes have significantly compromised the stability of the mountains and slopes in the region. During our passage from 2022 to 2023, the earthquake on Feb. 6, for instance, allowed us to experience and witness the dynamic stress transfer and the effects of seismic waves reaching this area. Considering that precipitation is expected to increase further in the region and the combined influence of these earthquakes, it is possible that there will be an increase in landslides in the coming months," he added.

Emphasizing the necessity for engineering interventions to prevent landslides and take precautionary measures, Bektaş stated that fundamental engineering principles such as reducing slope angles and implementing rockfall protection measures, including meshing, top the list of necessary actions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

    US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

  2. Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

    Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

  3. UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

    UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

  4. Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

  5. Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

    Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert
Recommended
Türkiye saw excessive number of doctor visits last year

Türkiye saw excessive number of doctor visits last year
Ministry levies hefty fines for deceptive ads, price hikes

Ministry levies hefty fines for deceptive ads, price hikes
Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder
Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race

Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race
Erdoğan highlights cooperation in Turkic world

Erdoğan highlights 'cooperation in Turkic world'
Israel recalls diplomats from Türkiye amid security concerns

Israel recalls diplomats from Türkiye amid security concerns
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

Britain on Oct. 20 published retail sales data that added to its economic gloom and offered no respite for the government, which suffered fresh vote setbacks overnight.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.