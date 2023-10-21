Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

TRABZON

Micro-scale earthquakes occurring between the Black Sea and the North Anatolian fault lines have triggered landslides in the steep and rugged terrain of the Eastern Black Sea region, warns a geological engineer.

Osman Bektaş pointed out that the nearly 50 micro-earthquakes between magnitudes 2 and 4, observed in 2022, have induced soil movements in the region, reminding that sudden, localized and severe rainfall and then landslide have led to the tragic loss of lives and property damages during the summer.

"The primary cause of landslides in the Eastern Black Sea region is the geographical conditions. Excessive rainfall and steep topography are the main contributors. However, recent observations reveal another significant factor in the formation of landslides – the seismic activity of the region," Bektaş noted.

"These micro-earthquakes have significantly compromised the stability of the mountains and slopes in the region. During our passage from 2022 to 2023, the earthquake on Feb. 6, for instance, allowed us to experience and witness the dynamic stress transfer and the effects of seismic waves reaching this area. Considering that precipitation is expected to increase further in the region and the combined influence of these earthquakes, it is possible that there will be an increase in landslides in the coming months," he added.

Emphasizing the necessity for engineering interventions to prevent landslides and take precautionary measures, Bektaş stated that fundamental engineering principles such as reducing slope angles and implementing rockfall protection measures, including meshing, top the list of necessary actions.