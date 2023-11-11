Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

ANKARA
Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

The Interior Ministry is working on a legislative amendment envisaging an increase in penalties for individuals carrying unlicensed firearms and will soon submit it to the parliament, Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

"Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 51,914 unlicensed firearms were seized nationwide. We need to reassess the penalties related to unlicensed firearms. We are being prepared for this. We will present our proposal to you in the near future," Yerlikaya told the members of the parliament during a budget talk on Nov. 9.

Stressing his commitment to combating organized crime groups since taking office in June, Yerlikaya also voiced his opposition to individual armament.

Providing information on the latest figures of refugees in the country, the minister stated that as of Nov. 9, the number of Syrian nationals who acquired Turkish citizenship was 237,995, with 156,987 being over the age of 18.

"The children of Syrian families under temporary protection in Türkiye remain under temporary protection. They are absolutely not granted citizenship and will not be granted," Yerlikaya said.

Noting that 28,734 Afghan citizens returned to their country in the first 10 months of 2023, Yerlikaya said that an additional 1,788 Afghan citizens are scheduled for deportation in the coming week through nine charter flights.

Additionally, the minister disclosed the successful dismantling of a drug network, led by Jamukhan Ulus, resulting in the arrest of 210 suspects.

In the meantime, Yerlikaya announced on Nov. 10 in a social media post that Istanbul police apprehended Dritan Rexhepi, the leader of an international drug cartel "Kompanio Bello," wanted with a red notice for drug shipments from South America to Europe.

"Our determination in the fight against drug traffickers and organized crime will continue to increase," Yerlikaya said in his post.

With approximately 36 million unlicensed guns in Türkiye, incidents of armed violence increase by 5 percent every year, said psychiatrist Ayhan Akcan, a member of the Umut Foundation, an NGO aiming to raise awareness about individual armament. Akcan earlier pointed out that one out of every three households has a gun, and one in every two people possesses a gun.

penalty,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Rare footage of Atatürk’s funeral procession to Anıtkabir unveiled

Rare footage of Atatürk’s funeral procession to Anıtkabir unveiled
Cappadocia hosts record number of tourists

Cappadocia hosts record number of tourists
Mid-term break starts for 20 mln students in Türkiye

Mid-term break starts for 20 mln students in Türkiye
AI program reunites 1,800 quake-hit children with families

AI program reunites 1,800 quake-hit children with families
Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.