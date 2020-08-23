Ministry warns against movie over ‘child abuse’ content

  • August 23 2020 16:18:07

Ministry warns against movie over ‘child abuse’ content

ANKARA
Ministry warns against movie over ‘child abuse’ content

Turkey’s Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry has applied to Turkey’s television watchdog to carry out a thorough evaluation of the movie “Cuties,” which has been at the center of pedophilia debates and will be released on Netflix on Sept. 9.

The ministry has applied to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), which is the country’s regulatory and supervisory official organization, warning about the possible consequences of broadcasting the movie.

“The movie will affect children in negative ways and can lead to the probability of child abuse,” said the ministry in a written statement.

Previously, Netflix had caused a public outcry after publishing the poster of the movie which said, “11-year-old Amy was amazed by a twerking band and, with hope to join the band, she discovers her femininity.”

After a massive social media campaign accusing Netflix of promoting pedophilia, the private media service provider had to apologize and change the poster.

Now the ministry has asked RTÜK to “take measures” against the movie.

“We demand your consideration for the movie. Our fight will continue against every step that makes children vulnerable to abuse,” said the ministry to RTÜK officials in the statement.

“RTÜK will exist forever to protect our kids. We are determined to take all kinds of precautions to guard our children, which is our absolute priority,” RTÜK officials said on Twitter in response.
yesterday.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  2. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  3. At least 5 dead, 12 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

    At least 5 dead, 12 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

  4. German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

    German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

  5. Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister

    Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister
Recommended
Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan
Virus tests for ‘privileged’ stir debate

Virus tests for ‘privileged’ stir debate
25 kilos of cocaine found in Panama ship berthed in Çanakkale province

25 kilos of cocaine found in Panama ship berthed in Çanakkale province
Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces
Turks to volunteer for human trials for potential virus vaccine

Turks to volunteer for human trials for potential virus vaccine
Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus

Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus
WORLD Tens of thousands in Belarus protests demand Lukashenkos resignation

Tens of thousands in Belarus protests demand Lukashenko's resignation

Demonstrators massed in central Minsk on Aug. 23 after opposition leaders called for a huge rally to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the latest in a wave of protests against his disputed re-election.    
ECONOMY TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown

TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown

Video app TikTok said on Aug. 22 it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.    
SPORTS Some 1,700 competitors swim in Bosphorus Strait

Some 1,700 competitors swim in Bosphorus Strait

Istanbul’s world-famous Bosphorus strait was closed to traffic yesterday as some 1,765 swimmers from 59 countries participated in the 32nd Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race.