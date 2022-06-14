Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  • June 14 2022 09:29:00

Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

ANKARA 
Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

A total of 7,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Turkey between May 30 and June 5, the Health Ministry said in its first weekly coronavirus statistics.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had previously announced that the ministry would stop publishing daily statistics after the number of cases started to decline.

According to the ministry’s data, 19 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, while more than 7,800 people recovered from the infection between May 30 and June 5.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020, the coronavirus has infected more than 15 million people and killed nearly 100,000.

The country saw a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, which climbed over 110,000 in February this year. The daily infections started to decline in the following months, falling below 60,000 in March and further down to 10,000 after April.

The ministry also reported that to date nearly 148 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

More than 53 million people – or 85.5 percent of the population aged over 18 – have been double jabbed, while some 58 million people – 93 percent of the adult population – have received at least one dose of the jab.

Some 28 million have been given a third dose of the vaccine.

Turkey rolled out its inoculation drive in January last year starting with healthcare workers and the elderly. It later gradually widened the scope of the vaccination program to cover other age groups.

The country launched the vaccinations with the jab developed by the Chinese company Sinovac and then added Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its arsenal of vaccines. In December 2021, Turkey rolled out its domestically developed vaccine Turkovac.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  2. Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

    Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

  3. Cyprus now needs two-state solution: Turkish FM

    Cyprus now needs two-state solution: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey’s 2022 exports will exceed $250 billion target: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s 2022 exports will exceed $250 billion target: Erdoğan

  5. Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

    Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Recommended
Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline
Online reservation fraud costs tourism industry millions

Online reservation fraud costs tourism industry millions
Sky Observation Fest held in southeastern province

Sky Observation Fest held in southeastern province
28-old woman serves as Turkey’s first motorcycle emergency paramedic

28-old woman serves as Turkey’s first motorcycle emergency paramedic
Inquiry opened for Italy helicopter crash killing four Turks

Inquiry opened for Italy helicopter crash killing four Turks
Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report

Construction of wall along Iran border nearly over, says report
WORLD UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

Britain’s government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law.

ECONOMY Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Automotive production rises 26 percent in May

Local carmakers produced nearly 104,000 vehicles in May, marking a 25.5 percent increase from a year ago, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.