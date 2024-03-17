Ministry unveils tech hub project at former Istanbul airport

ISTANBUL
The Industry and Technology Ministry has spearheaded the Terminal Istanbul project, aiming to transform the area of Atatürk Airport, which was decommissioned approximately five years ago, into a hub of technology and entrepreneurship through the establishment of centers within its terminal buildings.

Speaking at an introductory meeting of the project on March 16, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated that the area will evolve into the world's largest center for technology and entrepreneurship, boasting the capacity to host dozens of events annually.

As part of the initiative, he also announced the establishment of Türkiye’s largest technopark to be equipped with modern office spaces, incubation centers, accelerator programs, co-working spaces and R&D laboratories to expedite the realization of innovative projects.

The Atatürk Airport area has already been hosting the country’s most comprehensive technology festival, Teknofest, in recent years.

Spanning 138,600 square meters and serving 2,000 technology firms and entrepreneurs, Terminal Istanbul will become the new meeting point for global technology companies and investment funds, the minister said.

Furthermore, it will house Türkiye’s largest Science Center, which plans to welcome over 1 million visitors annually, facilitating encounters with science for people of all ages. Free next-generation software education will be provided to young adults over the age of 18 through software schools in the complex.

