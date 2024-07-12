Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use

Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use

ANKARA
Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has unveiled a phased plan to reduce the country’s daily water consumption per person to below 100 liters in a bid to conserve dwindling water reserves.

Speaking at the second National Water Council Meeting on July 10, Yumaklı articulated that the ministry's ongoing efficiency initiatives aim to transform every drop of water into value. Scenario analyses are also being conducted to develop measures against the risk of water scarcity, with sectoral and individual water efficiency targets set for 2030 and 2050, he added.

"In this context, we aim to reduce our average daily water consumption, currently at 150 liters per person, to 120 liters by 2030 and to below 100 liters by 2050," Yumaklı said.

He further stated that the ministry intends to decrease the average water loss in drinking water systems, currently at 32 percent, to 25 percent by 2030 and 10 percent by 2050.

The efficiency of agricultural irrigation, which is approximately 50 percent, is targeted to rise to 60 percent by 2030 and 65 percent by 2050, he said.

Highlighting planned production practices focused on crop cultivation that will be implemented from September, Yumaklı emphasized the ministry's efforts to expand irrigation automation investments nationwide to prevent waste and losses in agriculture, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity.

Noting that 80 countries worldwide suffer from water scarcity, Yumaklı remarked that Türkiye is among the countries most affected by climate change.

"We are compelled to take constructive and collective steps for our water resources. As a nation, we adopt a basin-scale management approach to manage our water resources prudently and holistically."

In a previous address, Yumaklı noted that Türkiye is under water stress, pointing out that without necessary measures, the country is projected to join the ranks of water-scarce nations by 2030.

usage,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Janitor brothers transform apartment building with greenery over 30 years

Janitor brothers transform apartment building with greenery over 30 years
International sky observation event begins in Denizli

International sky observation event begins in Denizli
Turkish scientists conduct research in Arctic Ocean en route to pole

Turkish scientists conduct research in Arctic Ocean en route to pole

Exotic species rise, local species fall in Aegean Sea: Expert

Exotic species rise, local species fall in Aegean Sea: Expert
Türkiye slams Israeli foreign ministers statement on Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister's statement on Turkish president
Erdoğan seeks support for peace efforts in Syria

Erdoğan seeks support for peace efforts in Syria
CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿