Ministry to support 32 mln liras to private theaters

ANKARA
Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has promised to supply some 32 million Turkish Liras ($1.7 million) to 411 theater projects for the 2022-23 theater season.

“This is the highest amount the ministry promised to give for theaters until today,” Demirören News Agency reported on Nov. 10.

Some 86 children, 283 professional and 72 conventional theaters applied to get budget from the ministry this year.

The commission, established by the ministry, accepted all the applications and announced the total amount early on Nov. 10. All theaters that have a hall to stage plays, perform plays written by a Turkish script writer, and employ a minimum of four people, have the right to apply to the ministry to obtain budget for plays.

