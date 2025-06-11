Ministry to expand foreign language instruction hours in middle schools

Ministry to expand foreign language instruction hours in middle schools

ANKARA
Ministry to expand foreign language instruction hours in middle schools

Türkiye’s Education Ministry has unveiled plans to significantly increase foreign language instruction hours across middle schools, expanding the multi-language learning model initiative starting next academic year.

Initially piloted two years ago with nearly 3,000 fifth-grade students across 32 schools in 26 of the country’s 81 provinces, the model offers increased English lessons alongside German as a second foreign language.

This year, the program continued with sixth graders in those schools and expanded to 299 schools in all 81 provinces.

Responding to demands from students and parents, the ministry has recently released guidelines for more schools to join the program in the upcoming academic year.

Under the updated curriculum, foreign language education will no longer be limited to just fifth or sixth-grade students.

Instead, the model will be implemented in all middle school grades, 5th through 8th, ensuring continuity in language instruction and preventing learning gaps.

Weekly English lesson hours will be 14 for fifth graders, decreasing gradually to eight hours in sixth grade, seven hours in seventh grade, and five hours in eighth grade. German will be taught for two hours per week at all grade levels.

No fees will be charged for participation in the program, while the ministry will provide free textbooks and teaching materials.

Parents who prefer their children to continue with the regular curriculum instead of the multi-language program will have the option to enroll them in standard classes.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday
Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial
DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock
Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality shifts to AKP control after arrest of CHP mayor

Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality shifts to AKP control after arrest of CHP mayor
Renowned Turkish neurosurgeon Yaşargil dies at 99

Renowned Turkish neurosurgeon Yaşargil dies at 99
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿