Ministry to establish fund to save water

ANKARA

With increasing population, climate change and drought increasing the pressure on water resources, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has started an initiative to establish a fund to be utilized in water-saving practices.

Since Türkiye is trying to adapt to the changing climate, it is aimed to reduce the waste of water, which is currently at 33 percent, to 25 percent by 2033 and 10 percent by 2040.

According to the ministry's action plan, the wastage of water is caused the most by tourism-related activities.

Especially in hotels with large greenery, water use in landscape irrigation can reach 50-60 percent of the total water usage in the country.

It is emphasized that the reuse of the large amounts of greywater generated in the facilities for landscape and agricultural irrigation, ornamental pools, vehicle washing and laundry purposes - depending on the treatment technology - will alleviate the burden on drinking and utility water.

A certification system will also be established to encourage water efficiency in tourism facilities.

According to a study conducted to determine water usage habits in Türkiye, people do not pay as much attention to water conservation when using water in public or semi-public places, such as hotels and restaurants, as they do at home.

The study found that while individuals consume an average of 130 liters of water per day in their own homes, this rate varies between 300-600 liters in a hotel.

If necessary measures are not taken to improve water efficiency in households, urban, agricultural and industrial sectors, 49 percent of the population and 78 percent of irrigated agricultural areas will face the risk of water scarcity in 2030.