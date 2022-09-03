Ministry returns Egyptian artifacts

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has returned Egypt’s stolen artifacts to the country.

The artifacts, such as the Kaaba key and an embroidered bag, which were found in a cargo package sent from Egypt last year, were returned by Gökhan Yazgı, the head of the Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums of the ministry.

He delivered the artifacts to Ambassador Tarek Khalil with a ceremony held at the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum.

Customs teams revealed the attempt of smugglers last year when they found these artifacts in a cargo package arriving from Egypt to Atatürk Airport.

“I believe that the cultural cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt, two rich countries in terms of cultural assets, will further develop,” Yazgı said at the ceremony.

Reminding that the ministry had previously returned works belonging to Iraq, China and Kazakhstan, Yazgı said, “We also continue to work resolutely for the return of Turkish-origin artifacts, which were taken abroad illegally.”