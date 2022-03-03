Ministry responds to criticism over mining activities

ANKARA

Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has responded to the criticisms that arose after the enactment of the regulation on mining activities under the specified conditions in olive groves.

If mining activities coincide with olive groves, olive trees in the field will not be cut but will be moved, and all expenses will be covered, the ministry said in a statement.

Olive trees will be moved to a new area of equal size with the area where the activity will be carried out, with the permission and approval of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the statement noted.

Stressing that the relevant company will be responsible for planting fine new saplings for every olive tree that is moved, the statement said that the mining company would be obliged to plant five new saplings for each olive tree moved.

It also noted that the site would be rehabilitated and restored after the mining activities are completed.

After the regulation was published in the Official Gazette, environmentalists criticized the decision and warned that olive groves would be destroyed due to mining activities.