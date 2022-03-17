Ministry reiterates Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea

  • March 17 2022 12:26:00

ANKARA
Turkey and the international community “do not recognize” the Russian annexation of Crimea, which is a “clear violation of international law,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the eighth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the peninsula.

The ministry recalled that Ukraine’s autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by Russia following the “illegitimate” referendum held on 16 March 2014.

“We will continue to follow the developments in Crimea closely, particularly the situation of Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among principal constituents of the peninsula,” the ministry said.

On this occasion, Ankara reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a “strategic partner” of Turkey, the statement said.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014 and in March formally annexed the region -- a move that Turkey, the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. and the EU view as illegal.

