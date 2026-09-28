Ministry probes unauthorized ‘simit’ price hikes in Istanbul

(AA Photo)
The Turkish Trade Ministry has launched field inspections in Istanbul to clamp down on unauthorized price hikes on simit, the popular sesame-crusted bread ring, pledging to protect market stability.
Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gürcan announced on social media platform X that the ministry is closely monitoring businesses bypassing current price regulations for the street food. Ensuring fair and transparent product access is a top priority, Gürcan stressed.
“Businesses found selling contrary to price tariffs during inspections will face the heaviest administrative sanctions, and all necessary legal processes will be carried out resolutely,” he said.
No practice causing consumer grievances, negatively affecting access to basic goods or disrupting the healthy functioning of the market will be tolerated, he said.
In Türkiye, simit prices are strictly regulated by local chambers to cushion consumers against inflation.
Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.