Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace

SALİM UZUN - AĞRI

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has launched an investigation into a controversial music video by Hikmet Eraslan, a businessman turned DJ with the pseudonym Mr. Dosso Dossi, filmed at the İshak Pasha Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the eastern province of Ağrı.

The clip, titled "Renga Bazide," features close-up and drone shots taken within the courtyard of the İshak Pasha Palace, where a DJ booth was set up, along with music, light and laser systems. The video concludes with fireworks being launched from the palace courtyard, sparking public outcry about potential damage to the structure.

Ağrı’s Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Fehim Altun clarified to daily Hürriyet that the authorization occurred prior to his tenure by his dismissed predecessor Erkan Kösedağ and assured that the ministry is taking a proactive stance on the matter.

The ministry disclosed that the controversial music video was filmed seven months ago and that it was not in accordance with legislation nor were the relevant units of the ministry informed about the clip in any way.

Meanwhile, Eraslan stated that he had gotten permission from both the governor’s office of Ağrı and the Directorate of Culture. "Our only aim was to promote Ağrı and the palace," he added.

Professor Dr. Yaşar Bedirhan from the İbrahim Çeçen University's History Department raised concerns over potential damage to the historic structure, stressing the detrimental effects of loud noise, light, laser and fireworks on historical buildings. "This should not have happened," he expressed, referring to the incident.