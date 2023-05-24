Ministry makes ‘label warning’ in tourist spots

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has warned shopkeepers who do not use price tags in tourist areas that the price of products should be clearly stated in Turkish and set as Turkish Lira.

A letter sent from the ministry to tradesmen organizations stated that the products sold in touristic regions are not labeled and that this situation causes unjust treatment to tourists and a loss of confidence in Turkish tourism.

Reminding that there are provisions on price tags in the Law on Consumer Protection, the letter stated that it is obligatory to put a label on the goods offered for retail sale.

The labels should include the features of products, the sale and unit prices and the date when the price starts to apply.

If an item is locally made, it should be labeled as “domestic product.”

These indications should be made in Turkish, and the sales prices should be set in lira, citing it with the currency symbol.

The ministry also noted that price lists should be put in visible places on products.