Ministry launching tax audits targeting large companies

Ministry launching tax audits targeting large companies

ANKARA
Ministry launching tax audits targeting large companies

Teams of tax inspectors are preparing for an intensive audit program targeting large companies across Türkiye, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

The audits will initially focus on 31 of the country's 81 provinces, mainly Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana, Bursa and Konya, with the participation of approximately 500 tax inspectors, and will spread across the country in the following phase, Şimşek told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Some 3,400 large companies that are considered to be risky will be invited to provide explanations on around 30 different issues, such as whether they violate the regulations regarding inflation accounting and unrecorded revenues, according to the minister.

During the inspections, the companies will be questioned about their failure to report social media revenues.

“According to preliminary calculations, it has been determined that the large companies to be invited to explain under-declared the tax base difference of 23 billion Turkish Liras for the relevant periods,” Şimşek said.

Noting that those who do not provide explanations and those whose explanations are not deemed sufficient will be referred to tax inspection, the minister said.

As a result of those audits and inspections billions of liras could be raised, according to Şimşek.

Some 501 billion liras were collected in corporate tax in the January-August period, while income tax revenues amounted to 876 billion liras in the same period, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

    Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

  2. Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

    Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

  3. US, Philippines launch war games

    US, Philippines launch war games

  4. Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

    Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

    Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Recommended
Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data
EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show

EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show
Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos
Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF

Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF
Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body

Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body
WORLD Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying Rome was setting a "good example" for other countries.
ECONOMY Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Demand for crude steel in Türkiye is expected to decline by 5.5 percent in 2024, compared with the previous year to 36 million tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿