Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

ANKARA

The Family and Social Services Ministry is embarking on an initiative to conduct fieldwork in cities with the lowest birth rates and highest divorce ratio in a bid to address the unprecedented decline in Türkiye’s fertility rate.

According to the 2023 birth statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye has witnessed a significant drop in its overall fertility rate, reaching its lowest recorded level.

TÜİK's data indicates that from 2.38 in 2001, the fertility rate – representing the average number of children born to a woman during her lifetime – has plummeted to 1.51 in 2023.

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) top executive body discussed measures to incentivize couples to have children in its latest convention. Discussions included proposals to extend maternity leave from four months to a year, a move reportedly supported by the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

As part of the government’s measures, the ministry will conduct analytical studies in the cities of Karabük, Zonguldak and Bartın, where fertility rates are at their lowest, and in İzmir Antalya and Karaman, where divorce rates are high.

Expert personnel will engage in direct dialogue with families and divorced couples, administering tailored surveys to glean insights. Subsequent to these engagements, experts will formulate policies for these regions.

As part of the strategy, efforts will be intensified to disseminate education and raise awareness on sexual health and reproductive rights among family members and parents, aiming to preserve the vitality and dynamism of the population.

A comprehensive field study will be conducted to explore perceptions, attitudes and experiences related to marriage and parenthood.

The initial focus will be on strategies aimed at maintaining family unity, followed by interventions targeting at-risk families to mitigate risks. Lastly, efforts will be directed toward providing services to families in distress.