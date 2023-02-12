Ministry investigates contractors after deadly quakes

Ministry investigates contractors after deadly quakes

ANKARA
Ministry investigates contractors after deadly quakes

The Justice Ministry has demanded that contractors, along with other responsible persons, of the buildings that collapsed in the major earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south should be identified quickly and measures should be taken to prevent them from fleeing the country.

The ministry has issued an announcement to the chief public prosecutor’s offices for an effective investigation in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquakes, asking them to establish “earthquake crime investigation offices.”

Prosecutors who will work in these offices to be established will not be given any other job, the announcement said, stressing that efforts will be made to identify the contractors, engineers of record and inspectors of the destroyed buildings, whose number exceeds 64,000.

“Necessary investigations will be carried out immediately for those who are determined to be responsible, and protection measures will be taken against the possibility of escaping and blackening of evidence,” it added.

“Evidence will be collected accurately and completely, and an expert committee comprising architects, geology and civil engineers will be formed to prepare a report on the subject.”

A study will be carried out at the crime scene in the presence of experts under the supervision of the public prosecutor, and reports will be run, according to the announcement.

“Building license, building usage certificate, and architectural and static projects will be obtained from the relevant municipalities, building owners and building inspection company without delay and submitted to the expert committee,” it said.

A total of 131 suspects were identified in the investigations related to the issue, Vice President Fuat Oktay informed, adding that 113 of them were detained, while one was arrested.

Contractor Hasan Alpargün, who fled to Turkish Cyprus, was caught in Nicosia, while Mehmet Ertan Akay, the contractor of the destroyed Ayşe-Mehmet Polat residential complex in Gaziantep, and İbrahim Mustafa Uncuoğlu, the contractor of the Bahar Apartment, were detained in Istanbul.

Mehmet Yaşar Coşkun, the owner of Antis Yapı, which built the Renaissance Residence in Hatay destroyed by quakes, was also arrested at the airport while trying to escape to Montenegro.

TÜRKIYE Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support
LATEST NEWS

  1. Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

    Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

  2. NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

    NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

  3. Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

    Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

  4. Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years

    Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years

  5. Greece vows to continue humanitarian aid to Türkiye

    Greece vows to continue humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Recommended
Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support
Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake
Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years

Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years
Greece vows to continue earthquake assistance to Türkiye

Greece vows to continue earthquake assistance to Türkiye
Gov’t decision to shift online education in universities stirs debate

Gov’t decision to shift online education in universities stirs debate
Crews save more victims in miraculous rescue on 7th day

Crews save more victims in miraculous rescue on 7th day
Warships serve as hospitals in Hatay

Warships serve as hospitals in Hatay
WORLD NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

Long-serving NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has no plans to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, the military alliance said Sunday.

ECONOMY Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 11.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.