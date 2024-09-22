Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

ISTANBUL
The Trade Ministry has imposed strict conditions on imported plug-in hybrid vehicles that are likely to affect Chinese carmakers the most.

The new regulation, which was published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 20 and takes effect in 30 days, lays out requirements for importers to meet.

EU countries and Türkiye’s free trade agreement (FTA) partners are exempt from the new regulation.

According to the new regulation, importers of this model vehicles must have 20 authorized service shops in seven regions of Türkiye, while they are required to set up a Turkish call center staffed with at least 40 personnel.

They also must appoint a legal representative of the manufacturer, based in Türkiye.

The importation of those vehicles, not produced in the EU or in countries with which Türkiye has an FTA, requires a permit from the Industry and Technology Ministry.

In June, Türkiye imposed similar restrictions to limit imports of electric vehicles, which experts say are designed to encourage especially Chinese companies to invest in the country.

Chinese carmakers DFSK, Lynk & Co and MG are expected to be impacted by the new regulation as well as Japanese Lexus’s NX and RX plug-in hybrid models.

Some 20 models of hybrid cars are marketed in Türkiye.

In the first eight months of 2024, sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Türkiye increased by 47 percent year-on-year to 2,340 units, accounting for 0.4 percent of the car market.

