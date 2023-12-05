Ministry forms team to spot financial misconduct among influencers

Ministry forms team to spot financial misconduct among influencers

ANKARA
Ministry forms team to spot financial misconduct among influencers

In the wake of the high-profile arrest of Turkish influencer Dilan Polat and her husband on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has established a team to investigate social media figures.

The move comes as authorities intensify efforts to combat financial crimes within the influencer community.

The team – comprised of revenue experts, tax inspectors and Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) experts – is conducting tax audits on influencers. MASAK intervenes if there are suspicions of money laundering, and any detected criminal offenses are promptly reported to the prosecutor's office.

While the primary focus has been on tax examinations, the team has unveiled a range of unconventional channels through which influencers are allegedly funneling black money. Contrary to common belief that beauty centers were the primary method, the investigation has revealed the involvement of influencers in activities such as virtual illegal betting.

Despite a trend among influencers to delete their accounts following the crackdown on the Polat couple, the experts assert that their investigations remain unaffected. The team can trace retrospective movements even after an account closure, scrutinizing assets like real estate and automobiles.

Social media influencers in Türkiye are subject to withholding tax based on their income, with exemptions for earnings up to 1.9 million Turkish Liras ($65,800) as of this year. To qualify for the exemption, influencers must collect all social media revenues through a Turkish bank.

A 15 percent withholding tax is applied to these deposits, with additional income tax filings required for earnings surpassing the 1.9 million lira threshold.

Anticipating an omnibus bill to be discussed in parliament, the scope of taxation may extend to individuals promoting courses and training products online.

In 2022, nearly 8,500 social media influencer taxpayers paid 91 million liras in taxes on 606 million liras revenue. In 2023, 138 million liras were deducted from over 9,600 taxpayers' revenue of 921 million liras.

Several influencers who found themselves under the legal spotlight after Polat’s' case – including Merve Nur Korkut, İleyda Topal, and Tayyar Taylan Öz with his wife, Özlem Öz – continue their posts despite investigations. Others – such as Eylül Öztürk, Feyzanur Başar and İlke Ela Göz – face travel bans and asset seizures upon the request of a public prosecutor's office in Istanbul.

Influencer , arrests, formed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil
Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact groups visit

Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit
İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Erdoğan says Israel cannot get away with war crimes in Gaza

Erdoğan says Israel 'cannot get away with war crimes' in Gaza
Türkiyes first eco-village attracts visitors

Türkiye's first eco-village attracts visitors
Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates

Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.