Ministry establishes AI committee, VP says

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has announced the establishment of an artificial intelligence committee within the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) under the Industry and Technology Ministry.

The committee will aim to closely monitor and actively contribute to global AI advancements, Yılmaz told the media following a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Steering Committee meeting held in the capital Ankara on Oct. 31.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers and representatives from various relevant institutions and organizations.

Yılmaz emphasized the profound impact of rapidly evolving technologies, ushering in a radical transformation across all aspects of human life. He underscored the central role of data and AI in the ongoing digital transformation that is significantly shaping numerous sectors.

The vice president elaborated on the initiative, stating, "We have established the Artificial Intelligence Mirror Committee to actively engage with and contribute to global initiatives, particularly within the framework of international standard studies."

Yılmaz further revealed the support extended to 10 projects initiated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) Artificial Intelligence Institute.

These span a diverse range of areas including smart production systems, financial technologies, smart agriculture, food and animal husbandry, and research into the effects of climate change, he elaborated.