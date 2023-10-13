Ministry denies US plane's Türkiye takeoff in drone downing

Ministry denies US plane's Türkiye takeoff in drone downing

ANKARA
Ministry denies US planes Türkiye takeoff in drone downing

Türkiye's Defense Ministry has rejected claims that the U.S. plane responsible for shooting down a Turkish drone in northern Syria last week had taken off from the United States' İncirlik military base in southern Adana city.

Instead, the aircraft in question departed from Jordan, daily Hürriyet quoted sources as saying.

The Pentagon issued a statement on Oct. 5, confirming that the U.S. military shot down an armed Turkish drone that came within 500 meters (546.8 yards) of American troops in northeastern Syria, in a rare use of force by one NATO member against another.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, called it a “regrettable incident” and said U.S. troops were forced to go to bunkers for safety as Türkiye bombed targets nearby.

Both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. CQ Brown, spoke with their Turkish counterparts, Yaşar Güler and Metin Gürak, quickly after the incident to emphasize the value they place on their relationship with Türkiye — but also the need to avoid any similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of U.S. personnel.

On Oct. 9, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry attributed the drone's downing to discrepancies in the evaluation of what it referred to as a "de-escalation mechanism" in operation between the two nations. The ministry announced that necessary measures were being taken to ensure a more effective operation of this mechanism without providing further details.

"The incident did in no way affect the execution of the ongoing operation and the strikes against targets that were identified," the ministry declared.

The drone's downing coincided with Türkiye's airstrikes on PKK targets in Iraq and Syria following a suicide attack outside the Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital Ankara on Oct. 1. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack, during which one attacker detonated an explosive device, and another was killed in a shootout with police, resulting in injuries to two police officers.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan disclosed that the two assailants had infiltrated from Syria, where they received training. He further stated that PKK and YPG positions in Iraq and Syria were now considered legitimate "targets."

Following the drone incident, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in a phone call with Türkiye's top diplomat, during which Fidan asserted that "Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria would persist with determination," a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.

The two diplomats reached an agreement on de-escalating future conflicts in the region "in a manner that would not impede the fight against terrorism." U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller conveyed that Blinken "underscored the necessity of coordinating and deconflicting their activities" in the region.

Drones, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

    Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

  2. Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

    Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

  3. Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

    Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

  4. Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

    Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

  5. Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital

    Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital
Recommended
Russia, Türkiye should join forces to counteract fake news: Lavrov

Russia, Türkiye should join forces to counteract fake news: Lavrov
Erdoğan steps up diplomatic efforts amid Israeli-Hamas conflict

Erdoğan steps up diplomatic efforts amid Israeli-Hamas conflict
Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East

Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East
Defense minister joins NATO meeting in Brussels

Defense minister joins NATO meeting in Brussels
Ankara welcomes agreement on disputed Cyprus road

Ankara welcomes agreement on disputed Cyprus road
Erdoğan offers mediation amid Israel-Hamas tensions

Erdoğan offers mediation amid Israel-Hamas tensions
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies have joined some large supermarket chains in heeding the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to join efforts to fight inflation.
SPORTS 4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

Nearly 4,500 runners from 71 countries will participate in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra- Trail race in Türkiye’s scenic touristic region.