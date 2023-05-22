Ministry denies easy border crossing by irregular migrants

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Migration Management has denied the videos circulating on social media allegedly showing groups of illegal immigrants waiting at the Turkish borders and their easy entry into the country.

“The images of illegal immigrants taken in different geographies are conveyed to the public by some circles as if they were taken on our country’s borders in order to create the perception that ‘the Turkish border is easily crossed,’ and in this way, illegal crime networks are advertised and their interests are served,” the directorate said in a written statement issued on May 20.

More than 93,000 irregular migrants have been prevented from entering the country since the beginning of this year, and a total of 2.8 million so far, the statement added.

While around 40,000 irregular migrants were caught this year, the number of the deported reached 37,000, it elaborated.

The statement also pointed out that the military units and law enforcement officers stationed at the borders conduct an exemplary fight against irregular migration.

The measures at the borders include 1,087 kilometers of security wall, 988 kilometers of lighting systems, 303 kilometers of cameras/sensors, 341 electro-optical towers, 284 thermal cameras, UAVs, wire meshes, trenches and patrol roads, it said.