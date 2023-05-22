Ministry denies easy border crossing by irregular migrants

Ministry denies easy border crossing by irregular migrants

ANKARA
Ministry denies easy border crossing by irregular migrants

The Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Migration Management has denied the videos circulating on social media allegedly showing groups of illegal immigrants waiting at the Turkish borders and their easy entry into the country.

“The images of illegal immigrants taken in different geographies are conveyed to the public by some circles as if they were taken on our country’s borders in order to create the perception that ‘the Turkish border is easily crossed,’ and in this way, illegal crime networks are advertised and their interests are served,” the directorate said in a written statement issued on May 20.

More than 93,000 irregular migrants have been prevented from entering the country since the beginning of this year, and a total of 2.8 million so far, the statement added.

While around 40,000 irregular migrants were caught this year, the number of the deported reached 37,000, it elaborated.

The statement also pointed out that the military units and law enforcement officers stationed at the borders conduct an exemplary fight against irregular migration.

The measures at the borders include 1,087 kilometers of security wall, 988 kilometers of lighting systems, 303 kilometers of cameras/sensors, 341 electro-optical towers, 284 thermal cameras, UAVs, wire meshes, trenches and patrol roads, it said.

Türkiye,

WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

    Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

  2. Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

    Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

  3. Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

    Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

  4. Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

    Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

  5. Women are simply humans, says Portman

    Women are simply humans, says Portman
Recommended
Unidentified object alert halts flights at airport

Unidentified object alert halts flights at airport
Academics find solution to mucilage invasion in Marmara Sea

Academics find solution to mucilage invasion in Marmara Sea
Researchers to examine source of artifacts smuggled from Türkiye

Researchers to examine source of artifacts smuggled from Türkiye
Woman becomes first disabled racer in country

Woman becomes first disabled racer in country
Türkiye ranks 2nd in salmon production in world

Türkiye ranks 2nd in salmon production in world
Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif

Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif
WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Air raids, gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan's capital on Sunday ahead of a one-week ceasefire agreed by rival generals, the latest in a series of truces that have been systematically violated.

ECONOMY Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Turkish textile companies seeking to widen their global outreach are exploring opportunities in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

SPORTS Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on May 20 and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.