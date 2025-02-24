Ministry cracks down on fake Google reviews

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has taken action to prevent misleading or unverifiable comments to curb unfair competition, ruling that only verified customers can leave reviews on Google for businesses and service providers.

As part of the new regulation, users must confirm they have received a service before posting a review. The move seeks to eliminate false or deceptive feedback that could misinform consumers and distort market competition.

The ministry’s Advertising Board reviewed 205 cases during its 345th meeting on Feb. 14, finding 183 violations. Authorities imposed administrative fines totaling 30.2 million Turkish Liras ($830,857) and issued access restrictions on 37 cases to prevent consumer harm. Additionally, one case received a temporary suspension order.

Consumer reviews may significantly influence purchasing decisions, especially in online transactions. To prevent manipulation, businesses must now ensure that only customers who have purchased a product or service can provide ratings and feedback.

The meeting also addressed deceptive online design practices, known as “dark patterns,” which manipulate consumers into making unintended decisions. Firms using misleading interface designs, particularly in subscription cancellations, were penalized with fines and suspension orders.