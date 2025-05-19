Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

ANKARA
Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

In a sweeping crackdown on irregularities in the country’s private education sector, Türkiye’s Education Ministry has annulled the diplomas of 403 students and canceled the grade advancement of another 398.

The decision follows extensive audits conducted throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, revealing serious violations including forged grades and fabricated attendance records.

The inspections, carried out by the Directorate General of Private Educational Institutions under the ministry, uncovered that numerous students enrolled in private high schools across the country had either not met the required criteria for enrollment or had not regularly attended classes.

In some cases, students who had never completed their final years of schooling were nevertheless granted diplomas. Others were found to have received grades and attendance approvals despite skipping exams and being largely absent.

The investigation also highlighted the misuse of equivalency documents — certificates used to validate foreign or alternative education backgrounds. A total of 120 students were found to have submitted unverifiable or ineligible documents at the time of enrollment, leading to the annulment of their diplomas.

Furthermore, 50 students were discovered to have graduated despite failing to meet attendance requirements; 101 students were granted diplomas based on falsified grades; and 132 students received diplomas without completing their senior year.

The ministry took action against institutions found complicit in the phenomenon of so-called “ghost classes” — a term referring to classes or schools that exist on paper but where no actual instruction takes place. These are often created for final-year students who, while technically enrolled in a formal education institution, instead attend full-time private courses to prepare for university exams.

Such practices are illegal if they circumvent the requirements of formal education, such as classroom instruction and attendance monitoring. Six private schools had their licenses revoked after it was determined they had set up ghost classes, failed to record absenteeism and did not conduct actual lessons.

cancelled,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process
Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria
Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor

Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor
Turkish swimmers attacked by shark in Pacific Ocean

Turkish swimmers attacked by shark in Pacific Ocean
Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials

Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials
Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary

Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿